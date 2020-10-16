26 mins ago - Podcasts

A more conservative Supreme Court

The Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings wrapped Thursday after four days of Senate questioning. Her expected confirmation will move an already conservative Supreme Court even further to the right.

  • Plus, the dueling Trump-Biden town halls.
  • And, social media's struggle to stop misinformation.

Guests: Axios' Sam Baker, Scott Rosenberg, and Margaret Talev.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
Oct 14, 2020 - Podcasts

What Joe Biden hasn't answered

Joe Biden has largely been able to stay out of the spotlight thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing him to avoid some of the tough questions that presidential frontrunners normally endure.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Oct 15, 2020 - Podcasts

The rapid rise of COVID in Europe

The European Union is seeing more coronavirus cases than the U.S. as a proportion of population. Now, a number of European countries — like France, Italy and the U.K. — have reimposed lockdown measures to contain the virus.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden on court packing: It "depends" how the Barrett confirmation is "handled"

Joe Biden said at an ABC town hall on Thursday night that he will come out with a clear position on court packing by Election Day, but that his answer on the issue will depend on how the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is "handled."

The state of play: Biden said he has "not been a fan" of expanding the court because it would change the court's makeup depending on who the president is. But he signaled he would be "open to considering what happens" if Republicans push through Barrett's confirmation before the election without proper debate in the Senate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow