The Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings wrapped Thursday after four days of Senate questioning. Her expected confirmation will move an already conservative Supreme Court even further to the right.
- Plus, the dueling Trump-Biden town halls.
- And, social media's struggle to stop misinformation.
Guests: Axios' Sam Baker, Scott Rosenberg, and Margaret Talev.
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
