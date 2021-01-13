The FBI has warned of armed protests planned at all 50 state capitols and in D.C. next week, leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. Now, officials in states like Michigan are increasing security measures and requesting the National Guard to keep their cities safe.

Plus, how our digital lives feed mob mentalities.

And, LA’s crucial week for COVID-19.

Guests: Axios' Sara Fischer — Lansing, Michigan City Council president Peter Spadafore — and L.A. Times coronavirus reporter Ron Lin.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: