Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

State capitols go on high alert

The FBI has warned of armed protests planned at all 50 state capitols and in D.C. next week, leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. Now, officials in states like Michigan are increasing security measures and requesting the National Guard to keep their cities safe.

  • Plus, how our digital lives feed mob mentalities.
  • And, LA’s crucial week for COVID-19.

Guests: Axios' Sara Fischer — Lansing, Michigan City Council president Peter Spadafore — and L.A. Times coronavirus reporter Ron Lin.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
Jan 12, 2021 - Podcasts

Corporate America's political power

As Congress moves forward with impeachment proceedings, corporate America is pulling the plug on political donations.

First, it was Big Tech banning President Trump from social media sites. Now large companies like BP, Dow and Marriott International are cutting off political donations. Some like Dow and Marriott said they won’t donate to lawmakers who voted to object to the Electoral College certification. Others like BP are pausing all political contributions.

  • Plus, how to navigate a new rule on hospital prices.
  • And, car buying moves into the 21st century.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Report: FBI warned of "war" at Capitol ahead of pro-Trump attack

National guard outside the Capitol. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

An internal memo by an FBI office in Virginia warned of violence and "war" at the Capitol on Jan. 6, the Washington Post reports, raising further questions about failures to secure the Capitol from pro-Trump rioters.

Why it matters: The report goes against a statement from the head of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, Steven D’Antuono, on Friday claiming there was "no indication" of any planned attacks that day, the Post says.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
Jan 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

D.C. lockdown for inauguration to start Wednesday

National Guard member stage on the U.S. Capitol grounds. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In an escalation of inauguration security following the Capitol riot, federal authorities plan to lock down a massive swath of downtown Washington on Wednesday, six days earlier than originally planned.

Why it matters: The earlier shutdown is based on warnings about pre-inauguration demonstrations planned for this weekend in capitals throughout the country, as well as tighter security after the Capitol siege. 

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!