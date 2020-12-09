Congress is getting closer to passing a stimulus bill. The focus now is on a more than $900 billion proposal that includes more unemployment benefits, money for schools and aid for small businesses. Both Republicans and Democrats seem ready to compromise, but for many small businesses it might be too little too late.

Plus, American hospitals are in a COVID-19 crisis.

And, the pandemic has expedited the streaming revolution.

Guests: Axios' Dion Rabouin, Sam Baker and Sara Fischer.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

