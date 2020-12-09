Get the latest market trends in your inbox

What small businesses need to survive

Congress is getting closer to passing a stimulus bill. The focus now is on a more than $900 billion proposal that includes more unemployment benefits, money for schools and aid for small businesses. Both Republicans and Democrats seem ready to compromise, but for many small businesses it might be too little too late.

  • Plus, American hospitals are in a COVID-19 crisis.
  • And, the pandemic has expedited the streaming revolution.

Guests: Axios' Dion Rabouin, Sam Baker and Sara Fischer.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
22 hours ago - Economy & Business

Why Congress is doubling down on the Paycheck Protection Program

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Renewing the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is one of the few things Democrats and Republicans agree on and is on the short list of must-have programs for any coronavirus relief package passed by Congress before year-end. The only problem: PPP has been a major disappointment for small businesses.

What happened: While 5.2 million businesses received funding through the program, it left out many smaller mom and pop shops — disproportionately women-, minority- and immigrant-led firms. Millions ended up closing their doors.

Dan Bobkoff
Dec 8, 2020 - Podcasts

Axios Investigates: A suspected Chinese spy

For over a year, Axios has been investigating a suspected Chinese intelligence operative who cultivated extensive ties with local and national U.S. politicians, including a sitting congressman.

Today, we present a special episode: the story of the alleged intelligence operation, which offers a rare glimpse into the lengths Beijing will go to access U.S. political circles.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McCarthy says GOP leaders agree to $600 cash stimulus

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Trump at the White House on March 27. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tells Axios that both he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the White House they would support including $600 stimulus checks in a coronavirus relief deal being negotiated in Congress.

Driving the news: The top House Republican said he and McConnell committed to back the amount being sought by the White House during a Tuesday afternoon call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, in which Mnuchin walked them through his $916 billion plan.

