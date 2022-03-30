Russia’s concessions draw U.S. skepticism
After several hours of peace talks in Turkey, Russian officials said yesterday they would scale back military activity near Kyiv, Ukraine and to the north.
- Plus, U.S. covid booster strategy takes a page from choose-your-own adventure.
- And, young women are out-earning men in more than 20 American cities.
Guests: Axios' Zach Basu, Caitlin Owens and Emily Peck.
