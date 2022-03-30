After several hours of peace talks in Turkey, Russian officials said yesterday they would scale back military activity near Kyiv, Ukraine and to the north.

Plus, U.S. covid booster strategy takes a page from choose-your-own adventure.

And, young women are out-earning men in more than 20 American cities.

Guests: Axios' Zach Basu, Caitlin Owens and Emily Peck.

