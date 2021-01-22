Sign up for our daily briefing
Whether it’s QAnon conspiracy theorists or far-right American groups turning to Russia, extremist movements aren’t going away.
- Plus, understanding the new power dynamics in Congress.
- And, the women breaking barriers this week.
Guests: Zach Dorfman, cybersecurity expert at the Aspen Institute, and Axios' Sara Fischer and Alayna Treene.
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
