Domestic extremism's next evolution

Whether it’s QAnon conspiracy theorists or far-right American groups turning to Russia, extremist movements aren’t going away.

  • Plus, understanding the new power dynamics in Congress.
  • And, the women breaking barriers this week.

Guests: Zach Dorfman, cybersecurity expert at the Aspen Institute, and Axios' Sara Fischer and Alayna Treene.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
Jan 21, 2021 - Podcasts

Biden's first day in 9 minutes

Yesterday, Joseph R. Biden Jr. was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, with Vice President Kamala Harris by his side. If you weren't able to watch the full day of festivities, we'll guide you through the highlights, including Biden's first address to the nation, a virtual parade around the country and the most memorable performances of the day.

  • Plus, Biden's first executive actions in office, and what else he'll be signing today.
  • And, his proposal to overhaul our immigration system.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute, author of Codebook
Jan 21, 2021 - Technology

How the far right made itself a Russian intel target

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The bizarre story of Capitol rioter Riley June Williams is a full-circle moment for Russia as it looks for new ways to shore up its own influence by fueling the democracy-destabilizing ascendancy of a globally networked radical right.

The big picture: Five years ago, Russia used a network of bots and strategic hack-and-leak operations to embolden an unwitting U.S. far right. Now, at least one American extremist stands accused of willingly offering would-be material support to Moscow.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Stalemate over filibuster freezes Congress

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell's inability to quickly strike a deal on a power-sharing agreement in the new 50-50 Congress is slowing down everything from the confirmation of President Biden's nominees to Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Why it matters: Whatever final stance Schumer takes on the stalemate, which largely comes down to Democrats wanting to use the legislative filibuster as leverage over Republicans, will be a signal of the level of hardball we should expect Democrats to play with Republicans in the new Senate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow