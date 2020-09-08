It's increasingly evident that foreign actors, particularly Russia, are working to sow division in the country through disinformation. Much like the 2016 and 2018 election cycles, they're looking to exploit certain vulnerable issues among voters.

Plus, President Trump's campaign is tight on cash.

And, astronomers discovered a groundbreaking new star system.

Guests: Axios' Sara Fischer, Mike Allen and Miriam Kramer.

