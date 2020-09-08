22 mins ago - Podcasts

How Russia is dividing us again

It's increasingly evident that foreign actors, particularly Russia, are working to sow division in the country through disinformation. Much like the 2016 and 2018 election cycles, they're looking to exploit certain vulnerable issues among voters.

  • Plus, President Trump's campaign is tight on cash.
  • And, astronomers discovered a groundbreaking new star system.

Guests: Axios' Sara Fischer, Mike Allen and Miriam Kramer.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
Sep 1, 2020 - Podcasts

China's grip on Hollywood

As China's box office continues to grow and eventually eclipse the U.S. film market, Hollywood producers are bending over backwards to try to appease the Chinese government.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of @Work
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

Corporate America's coronavirus trust crisis

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Companies around the world are trying to solve the back-to-work puzzle — but few workers trust their bosses to make the right decisions.

By the numbers: Just 14% of employees trust CEOs or senior managers to lead the return to work, according to an Edelman survey. Only half believe their offices are safe.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Scott Rosenberg
9 mins ago - Technology

Why tech couldn't save us from COVID

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Tech's biggest, richest companies have proved powerless to help stop or stem the pandemic — largely because the companies' own products have destabilized the public sphere.

The big picture: When the greatest public health disaster of our lifetimes hit, the industry, despite earnest efforts, found that the information environment it had shaped via the internet and social media was profoundly vulnerable to misinformation, partisan division, ignorance and fraud.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow