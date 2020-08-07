44 mins ago - Podcasts

The post-COVID city

It's too soon to know what downtown cities will look like after the coronavirus pandemic. What we do know is that no business will be spared. Both small businesses and big retailers will feel the effects. That could mean landowners, consumers and retailers will have to work together to imagine the new iteration of the American city.

  • Plus, the more we learn about kids and the coronavirus, the riskier it seems to resume in-person schooling.
  • And, the 2020 presidential election won't like anything we've ever seen.

Guests: Axios' Dion Rabouin, Caitlin Owens and Sara Goo.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Aug 6, 2020 - Podcasts

The dangerous tech of nuclear war

On this day 75 years ago, the U.S. dropped a nuclear bomb on Hiroshima. Since the end of the Cold War, the threat of a nuclear attack has seemed farfetched. However, the rise of cyberattacks and artificial intelligence could disrupt the precarious balance between nations in the modern nuclear arms race.

10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

2020 election strategy: Hire all the lawyers

The coronavirus has sent overall U.S. unemployment into the double digits — but it's a sort of full-employment act for election law attorneys.

The big picture: The prospect of extended court fights over COVID-19-related voting changes, an absentee ballot avalanche, foreign interference and contested presidential results has prompted a hire-all-the-lawyers binge by candidates and campaigns — not just in swing states but around the country.

50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Right-wing media defanged by dissolving anti-Biden storylines

The three biggest anti-Joe Biden storylines in right-wing media over the last year have either fizzled or are getting less online traction than they used to, according to data from NewsWhip provided exclusively to Axios.

Why it matters: This dynamic has rendered a formidable media ecosystem less effective in boosting President Trump as we move into the heart of the 2020 campaign.

