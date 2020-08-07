It's too soon to know what downtown cities will look like after the coronavirus pandemic. What we do know is that no business will be spared. Both small businesses and big retailers will feel the effects. That could mean landowners, consumers and retailers will have to work together to imagine the new iteration of the American city.

Plus, the more we learn about kids and the coronavirus, the riskier it seems to resume in-person schooling.

And, the 2020 presidential election won't like anything we've ever seen.

Guests: Axios' Dion Rabouin, Caitlin Owens and Sara Goo.

