For people working remotely, this year's tax season could get messy — with big implications for people, businesses, cities and states.
- Plus, why a procedural Senate vote yesterday really matters for the upcoming impeachment trial.
- And, Melinda Gates on how to help women get through the pandemic.
Guests: Axios' Erica Pandey and Kadia Goba, and Melinda Gates
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
