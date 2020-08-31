17 mins ago - Podcasts

The recession inside a recession

In March, President Trump said he believed economic recovery would come quickly after coronavirus lockdowns led to record unemployment numbers and business closures. But now, economists — and even Fed officials — are taking a rare public stance to warn that, without another stimulus package from Congress, the U.S. is likely facing a long-term recession.

  • Plus, Joe Biden issues a challenge to Trump over the violence in Portland.
  • And, why we shouldn't be so quick to trust polls on the presidential election.

Guests: Axios' Dion Rabouin, Hans Nichols, and Sara Kehaulani Goo.

Fadel Allassan
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Wolf says "all options" on the table for ending violent protests in Portland

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told ABC's "This Week" that "all options continue to be on the table" in terms of sending federal law enforcement into Portland to quell violent protests.

Why it matters: Tensions in Portland reached new heights after a person was killed on Saturday night during clashes between protesters and Trump supporters. Wolf could not share more details on the incident because the investigation is ongoing, but he called on local officials to allow federal law enforcement to step in.

Rashaan Ayesh
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows: "Most of Donald Trump's America is peaceful"

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows argued Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" that "most of Donald Trump's America is peaceful" and that the violence that the Trump campaign has so frequently highlighted as part of its "law and order" message is in "Democrat cities."

Why it matters: One of the main themes of last week's Republican convention was that scenes of violent protests and crime are what America will look like under a Joe Biden administration. Biden shot back on Thursday, saying: "The violence we’re witnessing is happening under Donald Trump. Not me. It’s getting worse, and we know why."

Rashaan Ayesh
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden condemns violence on all sides after deadly Portland shooting

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Democratic nominee Joe Biden issued a statement unequivocally condemning violence on all sides after a man was fatally shot Saturday night during a clash between supporters of President Trump and anti-racism protesters.

Why it matters: As Biden prepares to address civil unrest this week, he is looking to set a marker for Trump and put the burden on him to speak to all sides on an issue that is roiling America and the presidential campaign.

