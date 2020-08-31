In March, President Trump said he believed economic recovery would come quickly after coronavirus lockdowns led to record unemployment numbers and business closures. But now, economists — and even Fed officials — are taking a rare public stance to warn that, without another stimulus package from Congress, the U.S. is likely facing a long-term recession.

Plus, Joe Biden issues a challenge to Trump over the violence in Portland.

And, why we shouldn't be so quick to trust polls on the presidential election.

Guests: Axios' Dion Rabouin, Hans Nichols, and Sara Kehaulani Goo.

