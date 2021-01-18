There’s a deep spiritual tradition of African-American ministers preaching a social gospel that dates back to some of our earliest history as a nation. It was made most famous by Dr. King — but what does that look like now, half a century later?

The newly-elected Georgia senator, Rev. Raphael Warnock, will be the first member of the clergy in the Senate in four decades. He comes from the same pulpit that Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once occupied at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Guests: Reverend Otis Moss III, pastor of Chicago's Trinity United Church of Christ.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.