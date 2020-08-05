Conspiracy theories can easily spread and grow online. One such example is QAnon, once a far-right fringe conspiracy theory that pushes the idea that the "deep state" is trying to take down President Trump — but this theory has now moved away from the corners of the internet and into our political discourse.

Plus, how the pandemic could undo decades of progress for women in the workplace.

And, an update on the coronavirus stimulus bill negotiations.

Guests: Axios' Stef Kight, Erica Pandey, and Alayna Treene.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: