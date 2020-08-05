2 hours ago - Podcasts

The conspiracy theory virus

Conspiracy theories can easily spread and grow online. One such example is QAnon, once a far-right fringe conspiracy theory that pushes the idea that the "deep state" is trying to take down President Trump — but this theory has now moved away from the corners of the internet and into our political discourse.

  • Plus, how the pandemic could undo decades of progress for women in the workplace.
  • And, an update on the coronavirus stimulus bill negotiations.

Guests: Axios' Stef Kight, Erica Pandey, and Alayna Treene.

Aug 4, 2020 - Podcasts

The vote-by-mail election

Voting by mail has become a controversial issue for President Trump's re-election campaign. He talked to chief political correspondent Jonathan Swan about his lack of confidence in the system in his "Axios on HBO" interview. While Trump continues to sow fear around mail-in voting, a new Axios-Ipsos poll shows a partisan divide on the dangers of in-person voting.

Aug 3, 2020 - Podcasts

Biden’s decision matrix

This week, Joe Biden is supposed to decide on his pick for a running mate, and his selection process says a lot about how the former vice president might govern.

Stef W. KightSara Fischer
Aug 4, 2020 - Technology

QAnon's 2020 resurgence

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The strange realities of 2020 have perfectly played to the kind of fear QAnon thrives on, driving record online interest in the conspiracy theory.

Why it matters: QAnon is not just one fringe conspiracy theory — it's a sprawling network of falsehoods that's seeping into the mainstream. Its growing influence is sowing fear and confusion around some of today's most important issues, such as election integrity and the coronavirus pandemic.

