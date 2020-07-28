Jul 28, 2020 - Podcasts

The second wave of protests

Thousands of people held protests in at least a dozen American cities this weekend, days after the Trump administration announced it would send more federal agents to Chicago and Albuquerque in an extension of Operation Legend. A month ago protests over the killing of George Floyd had begun to dwindle — now, they’re back.

  • Plus, how the recession has made our economic divide even greater.
  • Also, Americans are increasingly forming social bubbles.
  • And, what one former Marine is doing to prevent veteran suicides.

Guests: Oregon Public Broadcasting's Conrad Wilson, Axios' Stef Kight, Dion Rabouin and David Nather.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free and confidential support for anyone in distress, in addition to prevention and crisis resources. Also available for online chat.

Jul 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Mayors seek ban on militarized federal agents

Federal police make an arrest as they confront protesters in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, Ore., on Sunday.

Democratic mayors in Portland, Seattle, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Kansas City and Albuquerque urged congressional leaders in a letter Monday to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized federal agents to cities that oppose such action.

Driving the news: The Trump administration is looking at deploying more federal agents to Portland, Oregon, following unrest during protests over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

