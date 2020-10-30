In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic and social justice movements have dramatically changed the trajectory of the presidential election. Axios Today is taking a moment to acknowledge what’s different — whether it comes to what our country looks like, who is voting and how the last eight months have shaped this historic moment.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, Chris Jackson, senior vice president of Ipsos Public Polling, and Mark Hugo Lopez, director of global migration and demography research at Pew Research Center.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.