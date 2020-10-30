Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Podcast: What changed the election

In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic and social justice movements have dramatically changed the trajectory of the presidential election. Axios Today is taking a moment to acknowledge what’s different — whether it comes to what our country looks like, who is voting and how the last eight months have shaped this historic moment.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, Chris Jackson, senior vice president of Ipsos Public Polling, and Mark Hugo Lopez, director of global migration and demography research at Pew Research Center.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Oct 29, 2020 - Podcasts

A record surge in coronavirus cases

Axios' weekly coronavirus map shows that cases in nearly every state are increasing. In the upper Midwest, cases are up about 25% this week. Those also happen to be some of the most fought-over battleground states.

Dave Lawler, author of World
57 mins ago - World

How Biden might tackle the Iran deal

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Four more years of President Trump would almost certainly kill the Iran nuclear deal — but the election of Joe Biden wouldn’t necessarily save it.

The big picture: Rescuing the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is near the top of Biden's foreign policy priority list. He says he'd re-enter the deal once Iran returns to compliance, and use it as the basis on which to negotiate a broader and longer-lasting deal with Iran.

Alexi McCammond
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris, the new left's insider

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images     

Progressive leaders see Sen. Kamala Harris, if she's elected vice president, as their conduit to a post-Biden Democratic Party where the power will be in younger, more diverse and more liberal hands.

  • Why it matters: The party's rising left sees Harris as the best hope for penetrating Joe Biden's older, largely white inner circle.

If Biden wins, Harris will become the first woman, first Black American and first Indian American to serve as a U.S. vice president — and would instantly be seen as the first in line for the presidency should Biden decide against seeking a second term.

