As we head into the holidays, more than 315,000 Americans have died, cases nationwide are nearing 18 million and over 600,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

Doctors, nurses, and public health officials have seen this virus up close and have worked nonstop to fight it.

Today, we revisit some of the people we talked to this year who are on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Guests: Providence Holy Cross Medical Center chaplain Kevin Deegan, registered nurse Arianna Lucio from Del Sol Medical Center, and Alabama state health officer Dr. Scott Harris.

