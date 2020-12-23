Get the latest market trends in your inbox

The frontlines of the pandemic

As we head into the holidays, more than 315,000 Americans have died, cases nationwide are nearing 18 million and over 600,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

  • Doctors, nurses, and public health officials have seen this virus up close and have worked nonstop to fight it.
  • Today, we revisit some of the people we talked to this year who are on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Guests: Providence Holy Cross Medical Center chaplain Kevin Deegan, registered nurse Arianna Lucio from Del Sol Medical Center, and Alabama state health officer Dr. Scott Harris.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Erica Pandey, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper

Axios
Dec 22, 2020 - Podcasts

Tesla's wild 2020 ride

Tesla’s stock has gone up almost 700%. That’s huge considering the average stock market return is around 10% per year.

This week, Tesla started trading as part of the famous S&P 500, a basket of some of the biggest publicly traded companies in America. Think Apple, Walmart or Johnson & Johnson. And because many Americans invest in funds that track the S&P, a whole lot more people now own a piece of Tesla — for better or worse.

  • Plus, the post-pandemic job market.
  • And, how to have tough conversations this holiday.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Scott Rosenberg
49 mins ago - Technology

Frenetic tech giants' next trick: Learn patience and play a long game

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In 2021, tech, an industry built on speedy change, is going to have to learn to wait.

The big picture: Every crisis tech faces — from the onslaught of antitrust litigation to the massive SolarWinds cyberattack to the pandemic's toll on health and the economy — has unfolded in slow motion and will take at least as long to resolve.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The record-breaking stimulus

Data: Axios Research; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The latest COVID-19 relief package is much smaller than most Democrats wanted, and is less than half the size of the CARES Act that was passed earlier this year.

Yes, but: Put the two together, and the amount of stimulus passed by Congress in 2020 would dwarf any previous U.S. government spending program — even the New Deal.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow