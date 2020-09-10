In the days after lockdown orders went into effect, air pollution decreased in major cities. Now, as some countries are re-opening, it's rising back to pre-pandemic levels.

Plus, why today's Senate vote on another stimulus will likely fail.

And, millions are being spent to build a firewall against disinformation around Kamala Harris.

Guests: Axios' Bryan Walsh, Alexi McCammond, and Alayna Treene.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: