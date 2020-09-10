41 mins ago - Podcasts

Air pollution never went away

In the days after lockdown orders went into effect, air pollution decreased in major cities. Now, as some countries are re-opening, it's rising back to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Plus, why today's Senate vote on another stimulus will likely fail.
  • And, millions are being spent to build a firewall against disinformation around Kamala Harris.

Guests: Axios' Bryan Walsh, Alexi McCammond, and Alayna Treene.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Sep 9, 2020 - Podcasts

Facebook's political echo chamber

On Tuesday's episode of "Axios on HBO," Mike Allen questioned Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook's content moderation policies before the November election — and what they're doing to stop the spread of misinformation.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
13 hours ago - Health

No more pandemic blue skies

Smoggy air above the San Francisco Bay area on Aug. 22, 2020. Photo: Jose Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

After months of cleaner air because of lockdowns, air pollution in many major cities has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels — and in a few cases, exceeded it.

Why it matters: Smoggy skies are a major, if under-recognized, danger to human health and a substantial drag on the economy. If the lockdowns demonstrated what city life could be like with cleaner air, the fact that pollution has rebounded before the global economy has, underscores how difficult it is to stop.

Alexi McCammond
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Women's groups fight disinformation campaigns against Harris

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Getty Images photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Women’s groups are spending millions in battleground states to ward off gender-based smears against Kamala Harris, as misinformation campaigns and misogynistic memes proliferate.

Why it matters: They worry that sexist branding of Joe Biden's running mate by forces supporting President Trump could depress turnout by Black and Latina women who don't consistently vote but would likely support the Biden-Harris ticket if they did cast a ballot.

