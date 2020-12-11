It's been a busy week for President-elect Biden, who is in the middle of naming his Cabinet picks. Marcia Fudge for Housing and Urban Development, Xavier Becerra for Health and Human Services, and retired general Lloyd Austin for Defense secretary. But some of those announcements are getting a lot of backlash.

Plus, enforcing who gets a COVID vaccine first.

And, Jonathan Swan’s scoop on President Trump’s expansive pardon plans.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols, Caitlin Owens and Jonathan Swan.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: