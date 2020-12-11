Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

The opposition to Biden's Cabinet

It's been a busy week for President-elect Biden, who is in the middle of naming his Cabinet picks. Marcia Fudge for Housing and Urban Development, Xavier Becerra for Health and Human Services, and retired general Lloyd Austin for Defense secretary. But some of those announcements are getting a lot of backlash.

  • Plus, enforcing who gets a COVID vaccine first.
  • And, Jonathan Swan’s scoop on President Trump’s expansive pardon plans.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols, Caitlin Owens and Jonathan Swan.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
Dec 10, 2020 - Podcasts

Facebook's antitrust battle begins

On Wednesday, both the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of attorneys general from 48 states and territories filed lawsuits against Facebook. The two parallel sets of lawsuits accused the company of violating antitrust laws by creating a monopoly on social media, using the company's vast amount of money and data to stifle competition.

  • Plus, the investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes.
  • And, Big Tech's diversity problem.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Dec 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Democratic opposition mounts to Biden picking retired general to lead Pentagon

Army Gen. Lloyd Austin at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in March 2016. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

More Democratic lawmakers are speaking out against President-elect Joe Biden's nomination of retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as his defense secretary, citing the long-running precedent of the National Security Act, which requires civilian control at the Pentagon.

The big picture: Traditional Biden allies have put his team on notice that Austin is not guaranteed the congressional waiver that he needs to serve, since he hasn't been retired from active duty for the requisite seven years.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Glen Johnson
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden taunts GOP with Cabinet picks

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

President-elect Joe Biden is daring Senate Republicans with Cabinet picks and nominees who have grated on the party but also have flaws that could now give the GOP an easy out for rejecting them.

Why it matters: Familiar faces like Denis McDonough, Tom Vilsack and Neera Tanden may be comfort food for the president-elect’s soul, but they're flashbacks to an era wherein Republicans sought to obstruct Democratic people and policies.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow