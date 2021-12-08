Sign up for our daily briefing

How far Americans will go to beat Omicron

Today marks two years to the day since a mysterious new virus was discovered in Wuhan, China. Fast forward to today, we are grappling with the latest COVID-19 variant and another pandemic winter. We delve into the latest Axios-Ipsos poll that shows the nuance behind how tired Americans are with the pandemic, and what they want governments or businesses to do about it.

  • Plus, why newspapers nationwide are suing Big Tech.
  • And, where's the jet stream? Surprising December weather from coast to coast.

Guests: Axios' David Nather, Kristal Dixon, and Andrew Freedman.

Credits: Axios Today is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Julia Redpath, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Alex Sugiura, Lydia McMullen-Laird and David Toledo. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Axios
Dec 7, 2021 - Podcasts

The complicated web of American drug pricing

Americans spend hundreds of billions on prescription drugs each year. In fact, about $370 billion as of 2019. And employers in charge of healthcare plans paid for about $166 billion of that.

It's middleman firms that actually negotiate these drug prices on behalf of employers. But because they keep their data secret, companies have no idea whether they're getting a fair deal on drug prices or not. And an Axios investigation shows these intermediaries are working hard to keep it that way.

  • Plus, the Department of Justice sues Texas over voting rights
  • And, eating out could soon mean more encounters with robots

Guests: Axios' Ben Herman and Russell Contreras.

Credits: Axios Today is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Julia Redpath, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Alex Sugiura, Sabeena Singhani, Lydia McMullen-Laird, Michael Hanf, and David Toledo. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Editor's note: This conversation was updated to correct an error. The Supreme Court conservative majority is 6-3 (not 6-4).

Transcript (6 min. read)Arrow
Kristal Dixon
Dec 7, 2021 - Axios Atlanta

Georgia newspapers take Google, Facebook to court

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Georgia newspaper companies and their counterparts around the country have been filing antitrust civil action lawsuits against Google and Facebook for the past year, alleging the two firms have monopolized the digital advertising market, constricting revenue that would otherwise go to local news.

Why it matters: What started as a small-town effort to take a stand against Big Tech has turned into a national movement, with over 200 newspapers involved across dozens of states, Axios' Sara Fischer and Kristal Dixon report.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman
Updated Dec 6, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Stuck jet stream brings blowtorch December in Lower 48, frigid Alaska

Short-term climate outlook for Dec. 13-19, 2021, from the Climate Prediction Center at NOAA. (NOAA/CPC)

The Lower 48 states have seen record-shattering warmth so far this December, with temperatures running as high as 35°F above average for this time of year. The warmth has been so pronounced that during the weekend, brush fires broke out in a snowless, unusually mild Denver metro area.

The big picture: The jet stream, which is a river of air that rides at about 30,000 feet along the temperature contrast between air masses, steering storms as it goes, has been stuck in a position well north of the contiguous U.S., keeping storms and cold weather at bay.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow