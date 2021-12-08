Today marks two years to the day since a mysterious new virus was discovered in Wuhan, China. Fast forward to today, we are grappling with the latest COVID-19 variant and another pandemic winter. We delve into the latest Axios-Ipsos poll that shows the nuance behind how tired Americans are with the pandemic, and what they want governments or businesses to do about it.

Plus, why newspapers nationwide are suing Big Tech.

And, where's the jet stream? Surprising December weather from coast to coast.

Guests: Axios' David Nather, Kristal Dixon, and Andrew Freedman.

Credits: Axios Today is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Julia Redpath, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Alex Sugiura, Lydia McMullen-Laird and David Toledo. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Go Deeper: