Biotech company Moderna announced Monday that its coronavirus vaccine was nearly 95% effective at preventing illness during preliminary testing. This comes a week after Pfizer announced a similarly successful vaccine.

Plus, Big Tech's post-election woes.

And, how sports media is adapting to a new generation.

Guests: Axios' Sam Baker, Sara Fischer, and Kendall Baker.

