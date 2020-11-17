Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Biotech company Moderna announced Monday that its coronavirus vaccine was nearly 95% effective at preventing illness during preliminary testing. This comes a week after Pfizer announced a similarly successful vaccine.
- Plus, Big Tech's post-election woes.
- And, how sports media is adapting to a new generation.
Guests: Axios' Sam Baker, Sara Fischer, and Kendall Baker.
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
