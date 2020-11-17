Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

A COVID vaccine wake-up call

Biotech company Moderna announced Monday that its coronavirus vaccine was nearly 95% effective at preventing illness during preliminary testing. This comes a week after Pfizer announced a similarly successful vaccine.

  • Plus, Big Tech's post-election woes.
  • And, how sports media is adapting to a new generation.

Guests: Axios' Sam Baker, Sara Fischer, and Kendall Baker.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Andrew Witherspoon
4 mins ago - Health

COVID cases are peaking now in most of the country

Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

While some parts of the country endured high rates of coronavirus infection in the spring and summer, most of the country is experiencing the worst of it right now.

By the numbers: Most American counties — 58% of them — have seen the peak of their coronavirus infections this month, and 76% of counties have peaked at same point in the fall.

Neal RothschildSara Fischer
19 mins ago - Health

COVID cases are spiking, but our attention isn’t

Data: Newswhip, The COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Ahead of Thanksgiving travel, new coronavirus cases in the U.S. have never been higher, and online interest in the pandemic has never been lower, according to data from NewsWhip provided to Axios.

Why it matters: The novelty of the virus has long worn off with half a year passed since our lives were upended. But the health risks haven't gone anywhere.

Sam Baker
34 mins ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: The coronavirus wakeup call

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Note: ±3.1% margin of error for November poll, ±3.3% for October; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The nationwide surge in coronavirus infections is prompting some Americans to take high-risk behaviors more seriously, according to the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: Our latest survey shows that more people — and more Republicans, in particular — are attuned to the risks of indoor activities. That’s a positive sign, if the U.S. has any hope of getting this latest outbreak under control.

