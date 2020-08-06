1 hour ago - Podcasts

The dangerous tech of nuclear war

On this day 75 years ago, the U.S. dropped a nuclear bomb on Hiroshima. Since the end of the Cold War, the threat of a nuclear attack has seemed farfetched. However, the rise of cyberattacks and artificial intelligence could disrupt the precarious balance between nations in the modern nuclear arms race.

  • Plus, what's at stake for Joe Biden as he narrows his choice for vice president to two candidates.
  • And, the latest coronavirus numbers from around the country.
  • Also, an introduction to Caesar the No Drama Llama.

Guests: Axios' Bryan Walsh, Mike Allen and Sam Baker.

Guests: Axios' Bryan Walsh, Mike Allen and Sam Baker.

Axios
Aug 5, 2020 - Podcasts

The conspiracy theory virus

Conspiracy theories can easily spread and grow online. One such example is QAnon, once a far-right fringe conspiracy theory that pushes the idea that the "deep state" is trying to take down President Trump — but this theory has now moved away from the corners of the internet and into our political discourse.

Bryan Walsh
12 hours ago - World

How new tech raises the risk of nuclear war

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

75 years after Hiroshima and Nagasaki, some experts believe the risk of the use of a nuclear weapon is as high now as it has been since the Cuban missile crisis.

The big picture: Nuclear war remains the single greatest present threat to humanity — and one that is poised to grow as emerging technologies, like much faster missiles, cyber warfare and artificial intelligence, upset an already precarious nuclear balance.

Bryan Walsh
12 hours ago - World

Understanding the true scale of a nuclear bomb

The aftermath of the huge, non-nuclear explosion in Beirut. Photo: Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images

A massive explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday was so large that some observers initially wondered if it could be the result of a nuclear bomb.

Why it matters: Experts quickly determined the explosion was non-nuclear, and it appears to be the result of fire reaching a huge cache of ammonium nitrate. But the fact that even this enormous blast was just a fraction of the size of a small atomic bomb gives us some sense of the devastation that would result from a real nuclear detonation.

