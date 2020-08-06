On this day 75 years ago, the U.S. dropped a nuclear bomb on Hiroshima. Since the end of the Cold War, the threat of a nuclear attack has seemed farfetched. However, the rise of cyberattacks and artificial intelligence could disrupt the precarious balance between nations in the modern nuclear arms race.

Plus, what's at stake for Joe Biden as he narrows his choice for vice president to two candidates.

And, the latest coronavirus numbers from around the country.

Also, an introduction to Caesar the No Drama Llama.

Guests: Axios' Bryan Walsh, Mike Allen and Sam Baker.

