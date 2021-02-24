Sign up for our daily briefing

The minimum wage state of play

We’re in the longest period of time since the minimum wage has been created that it hasn’t been adjusted. You’ve probably heard the progressive and Democratic argument for a $15-an-hour federal minimum wage. Now, some Republicans are responding with a proposal to raise it to $10 an hour by 2025.

  • Plus, what we’re just learning about security around the Jan. 6 insurrection.
  • And, how Home Depot is a proxy for the housing markets.

Guests: Axios' Sarah Mucha, Courtenay Brown and Glen Johnson.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Sarah Mucha
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP senators unveil $10 minimum wage hike proposal

Photo: Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Tuesday unveiled the details of their proposal to raise the minimum wage to $10 an hour by 2025.

Why it matters: The Republican proposal comes as Congressional Democrats are pushing for a bill, backed by President Joe Biden and included in the broader $1.9 trillion stimulus package, that would increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Feb 23, 2021 - Podcasts

How memes drive misinformation

For years, there's been growing concern about deepfakes — doctored images and photos that could erode trust in the truth and further the spread of misinformation.

But now, when we think about the anti-vaccine movement, the Capitol insurrection, and even the recent GameStop uprising against Wall Street, it’s becoming clear that memes are what we really should be worried about.

  • Plus, how the census and Supreme Court are changing redistricting
  • And, the pandemic is causing even more of a push for better broadband.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
13 hours ago - Economy & Business

What Home Depot tells us about the country's housing boom

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Home Depot has been a proxy for the white-hot housing market.

What's going on: The company rode the coattails of the pandemic building boom — and just gave us a hint that it hasn't slowed down.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow