It's been a week since the FDA granted emergency authorization to Pfizer’s vaccine. The Moderna vaccine is expected to get that same go-ahead today.

But, there is still a significant share of Americans who don't trust the vaccines. Top government and health officials have been doing their best to change those minds. That now includes Vice President Mike Pence, who will receive the Pfizer vaccine on live TV. He'll be the highest ranking official to do so so far.

Plus, the massive Russian hack that’s roiling the government.

And, the state of play on stimulus negotiations.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, Mike Allen and Alayna Treene.

