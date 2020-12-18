Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Mike Pence's televised vaccination

It's been a week since the FDA granted emergency authorization to Pfizer’s vaccine. The Moderna vaccine is expected to get that same go-ahead today.

But, there is still a significant share of Americans who don't trust the vaccines. Top government and health officials have been doing their best to change those minds. That now includes Vice President Mike Pence, who will receive the Pfizer vaccine on live TV. He'll be the highest ranking official to do so so far.

  • Plus, the massive Russian hack that’s roiling the government.
  • And, the state of play on stimulus negotiations.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, Mike Allen and Alayna Treene.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Erica Pandey, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Dec 17, 2020 - Podcasts

The great American economic chasm

The entire country has been living the pandemic since March, but the realities between corporate America and working America are very different.

According to a Washington Post analysis, 45 of America’s 50 biggest publicly traded companies have turned profits since March. Around the same time, almost 8 million Americans have fallen into poverty.

  • Plus, Google is in the antitrust crosshairs.
  • And, the downward spiral of public life.
Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Health

States say federal government cutting COVID-19 vaccine allocations

A sign announcing the beginning of immunizations against COVID-19 at the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center on in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Officials in several states have said the federal government told them to expect fewer doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week than originally anticipated.

The big picture: Some 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were shipped this week as the U.S. started it's largest vaccination campaign in the nation's history. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that 2 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine could be allocated next week, per CNBC.

Oriana Gonzalez
13 hours ago - Health

FDA advisory panel endorses Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Thursday recommended the approval of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in a 20-0 vote with one abstention.

Why it matters: This clears the way for the FDA to give the vaccine emergency authorization as soon as Friday, per the New York Times. The backing gives a boost to efforts to ramp up the country's immunization campaign.

