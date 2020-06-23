1 hour ago - Podcasts

The new race-conscious media diet

In the past few weeks, bestseller lists, streaming and gaming platforms have been full of books, shows and songs about racism in America. As demand for this type of content grows, streaming companies are featuring it more prominently — and it could have a lasting impact.

  • Plus, how President Trump is using the coronavirus pandemic to push his immigration agenda.
  • And Axios co-founder Mike Allen shares a new poll showing how college students feel about going back to school and partying during the pandemic.

Guests: Axios' Sara Fischer, Stef Kight and Mike Allen.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Naomi Shavin, Nuria Marquez Martinez and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
Jun 22, 2020 - Podcasts

What's next for Trump vs. Biden

The Republican and Democratic presidential campaigns are beginning to look familiar. Even as he slides in the polls, President Trump's presidential campaign is doubling down on 2016 messaging and focusing on his base. Meanwhile, Joe Biden has shifted his focus to health care and will bring on former President Barack Obama to help raise money.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
55 mins ago - Economy & Business

Larry Kudlow fights statistics on black-white wealth gap

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says he believes the wealth gap between black and white people has narrowed, and questioned statistics that show the gap now is as wide as it was in the 1960s.

Why it matters: In an interview with "Axios on HBO," President Trump's top economic adviser told Axios' Jonathan Swan that different measures of wealth suggest there has been progress — meaning the advice Trump is getting is out of sync with the conclusion of recent studies.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bolton on a Trump second term: Be afraid

Bolton speaks at Duke University Feb. 17. Photo: Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

Inviting biological weapons attacks, withdrawing the U.S. from NATO and criminalizing political dissent: John Bolton tells Axios these are some of his fears about what could come to pass if President Trump is elected to a second term.

Driving the news: In an interview on Monday at his office in downtown D.C., timed to the release of his book "The Room Where It Happened," Trump's former national security adviser elaborated on hypothetical scenarios that keep him up at night when he considers the implications if Trump wins re-election.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow