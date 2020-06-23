In the past few weeks, bestseller lists, streaming and gaming platforms have been full of books, shows and songs about racism in America. As demand for this type of content grows, streaming companies are featuring it more prominently — and it could have a lasting impact.

Plus, how President Trump is using the coronavirus pandemic to push his immigration agenda.

And Axios co-founder Mike Allen shares a new poll showing how college students feel about going back to school and partying during the pandemic.

Guests: Axios' Sara Fischer, Stef Kight and Mike Allen.

