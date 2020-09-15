1 hour ago - Podcasts

The politics of evacuation orders

We know that our media diets can have an influence on who and what we trust. But now, researchers at UCLA found that even includes evacuation orders before a natural disaster, whether it's a hurricane, or a wildfire. Their study looked at evacuation patterns of Florida residents before Hurricane Irma in 2017.

  • Plus, misinformation may have met its match with Gen Z.
  • And, the NRA's dwindling political influence.

Guests: Axios' Bryan Walsh, Stef Kight, and Sara Fischer.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Sep 14, 2020 - Podcasts

The West Coast's climate crisis

Wildfires and smoke have engulfed the West Coast for weeks. More than 30 people have been killed across California, Oregon and Washington state and now, authorities are worried that these fires could result in a mass casualty event.

Sara FischerAlayna Treene
Sep 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

NRA's political influence dwindling ahead of the election

Rebeccca Zisser/Axios

The National Rifle Association has spent $9.2 million on political expenditures this cycle, about one-sixth of the $54.4 million reported in 2016, according to Federal Election Commission data tracked by Open Secrets.

Why it matters: While the group has vowed to support President Trump's re-election, mounting fees from fights with regulators, internal infighting and the pandemic have devastated its finances — and could mute its future influence.

Rebecca FalconerRashaan Ayesh
Updated 4 hours ago - Science

"Life-threatening" surge warning as Hurricane Sally nears U.S. Gulf Coast

Residents of Biloxi, Mississippi, fill sandbags on Monday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The National Hurricane Center warns Hurricane Sally is expected to bring "life threatening" storm surges and flash-flooding along northern parts of the Gulf Coast later Tuesday.

Why it matters: The governors of Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida and Alabama have declared states of emergency, with the Category 2 storm expected to make landfall near the Mississippi coast later Tuesday or Wednesday morning.

