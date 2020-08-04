9 hours ago - Podcasts

The vote-by-mail election

Voting by mail has become a controversial issue for President Trump's re-election campaign. He talked to chief political correspondent Jonathan Swan about his lack of confidence in the system in his "Axios on HBO" interview. While Trump continues to sow fear around mail-in voting, a new Axios-Ipsos poll shows a partisan divide on the dangers of in-person voting.

  • Plus, how the U.S. is now playing by China's internet rules.
  • And, the rise in women-focused newsrooms.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, Scott Rosenberg, and Sara Fischer.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Aug 3, 2020 - Podcasts

Biden’s decision matrix

This week, Joe Biden is supposed to decide on his pick for a running mate, and his selection process says a lot about how the former vice president might govern.

David Nather
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump stokes fears of election-night mail voting fraud

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

President Trump raised new alarms about the alleged danger of election fraud in an interview with "Axios on HBO," warning that "lots of things can happen" with voting by mail if the presidential race isn't decided on election night.

Why it matters: Trump's comments — which contradict the lengthy history and widespread use of mail-in voting — could be a preview of the claims he'll make on election night to undermine trust in the results if he appears to be losing.

Orion Rummler
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats call postmaster general to testify on USPS changes under Trump

The LeDroit Park post office in Washington, D.C. on May 28. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The House Oversight Committee has asked Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by President Trump in May, to testify on Sept. 17 on changes made to the U.S. Postal Service under the Trump administration.

Why it matters: USPS mail has seen days of backlogs and delays after DeJoy, a former fundraiser for Trump and the Republican National Committee, enacted new cost-cutting procedures that took effect in mid-July, the Washington Post reports.

