Voting by mail has become a controversial issue for President Trump's re-election campaign. He talked to chief political correspondent Jonathan Swan about his lack of confidence in the system in his "Axios on HBO" interview. While Trump continues to sow fear around mail-in voting, a new Axios-Ipsos poll shows a partisan divide on the dangers of in-person voting.

Plus, how the U.S. is now playing by China's internet rules.

And, the rise in women-focused newsrooms.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, Scott Rosenberg, and Sara Fischer.

