Podcast: Kamala Harris accepts VP nomination

Kamala Harris accepted the nomination for vice president last night at the virtual Democratic National Convention.

  • Plus, what we're watching for during the Senate hearings on the U.S. Postal Service.
  • And, the pandemic threatens to chip away at employment among workers over the age of 55.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, Sara Fischer, Alayna Treene, Erica Pandey and Joann Muller.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Why the S&P 500's recovery is misleading

The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Tuesday. Its recovery has been among the fastest-ever on record and comes as the country continues to see one of the worst economic downturns in U.S. history alongside massive unemployment numbers.

The pandemic's toll on older workers

Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios. Photo by Bettmann/Getty Contributor.

The pandemic threatens to chip away at employment among workers over the age of 55 — an increasingly important part of the U.S. labor force.

Why it matters: As the world ages, the older population has become key to economic growth, both as workers and as consumers.

Coronavirus brings a wave of early retirements

Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios. Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images.

The coronavirus is already triggering early retirements. That's bad news for the American economy, experts say.

Why it matters: "It’s a missed opportunity if people are being forced to retire early," London Business School's Scott says. "There's a big impact on their lifetime earnings and a big impact on lifetime expenditures. And that has macroeconomic consequences."

