34 mins ago - Podcasts

Why Kamala Harris' identity matters

Sen. Kamala Harris' place on the Democratic ticket alongside Joe Biden is a historic development for America. This episode is a special deep dive into the nation's understanding about identity — and how Harris' nomination could help change how we talk about race and ethnicity.

Guests: Axios' Courtenay Brown, UC Riverside political scientist Karthick Ramakrishnan and Pew Research Center's Mark Lopez.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: Kamala Harris inspires new race conversation

Go deeper

Axios
Aug 20, 2020 - Podcasts

Podcast: Kamala Harris accepts VP nomination

Kamala Harris accepted the nomination for vice president last night at the virtual Democratic National Convention.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob KnutsonAlexi McCammond
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Harris pays tribute to immigrant mother as she accepts historic VP nomination

Sen. Kamala Harris paid tribute to her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, during her acceptance speech for the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday night, saying: "My mother instilled in my sister, Maya, and me the values that would chart the course of our lives."

Why it matters: Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, is the first Black and Asian American woman to accept a spot on a major party’s presidential ticket. Family was the overarching theme of Harris's acceptance speech, which capped a night of convention programming that included a blistering rebuke of President Trump by former President Obama.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
Updated Aug 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

What to expect from Kamala Harris and Barack Obama's DNC speeches

Photos: Drew Angerer; Scott Olson via Getty Images

Former President Obama will tell Americans tonight that "democracy itself is on the line," setting the stage for a heavily personal and biographical appeal by Kamala Harris "for people to see themselves in her speech," advisers to both tell Axios.

Driving the news: Each is speaking on Day Three of the Democratic National Convention — with Harris capping the night when she formally accepts the vice presidential nomination on Joe Biden's ticket.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow