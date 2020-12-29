Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' place in the White House alongside Joe Biden is a historic development for America. This episode is a special deep dive into the nation's understanding about identity — and how Harris' vice presidency could help change how we talk about race and ethnicity.

Guests: Axios' Courtenay Brown, UC Riverside political scientist Karthick Ramakrishnan and Pew Research Center's Mark Lopez.

