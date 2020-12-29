Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Why Kamala Harris' firsts matter

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' place in the White House alongside Joe Biden is a historic development for America. This episode is a special deep dive into the nation's understanding about identity — and how Harris' vice presidency could help change how we talk about race and ethnicity.

Guests: Axios' Courtenay Brown, UC Riverside political scientist Karthick Ramakrishnan and Pew Research Center's Mark Lopez.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: Kamala Harris inspires new race conversation

Go deeper

Axios
Dec 28, 2020 - Podcasts

Trump’s post-election loyalty

In the eight weeks since the presidential election, the vast majority of Republicans in Congress have remained loyal to President Trump — which means they've also spent almost two months ignoring the election results. Axios' Trump Loyalty Index shows this reaction to the president's behavior isn't a new thing. It's actually been a constant over the last four years.

  • Plus, what loyalty to President Trump could look like after he leaves the Oval Office.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
15 mins ago - Science

2020 was an extraordinary year for fires. Expect more like it.

A firefighter at a wildfire in San Mateo, California, Aug. 19. Nearly 4.2 million acres has burned in the state this year — the most on record, per Cal Fire. Wildfires have killed 31 people and razed over 10,400 structures in the state in 2020. Photo: Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images

2020 has been an extraordinary year for wildfires on the U.S. West Coast and around the world, but you should expect more of the same this decade and in years to come.

For the record: That's the assessment of University of California, Los Angeles, climate scientist Daniel Swain, who says we need to learn to live with fire better by embracing good management practices, including traditional indigenous management.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - World

WHO urges vaccinated travelers to take coronavirus precautions

American soldiers line up to receive the first COVID-19 vaccines at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on Tuesday. Photo: United States Forces Korea via Getty Images

World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a virtual briefing Monday people who've been vaccinated for COVID-19 "need to take the same precautions" as those who haven't "till there's a certain level of herd immunity."

Driving the news: Swaminathan was asked whether international travel without quarantine would be possible after mass coronavirus vaccinations. "I don't believe we have the evidence on any of the vaccines to be confident that it's going to prevent people from actually getting the infection and therefore being able to pass it on," she said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

