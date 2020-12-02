Yesterday, three major pieces of news came out from the Department of Justice and Attorney General Bill Barr. And they all involve the Trump administration.

Plus, President-elect Biden’s economic team will write a new crisis playbook.

And, the broken pipeline for Latino executives.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, Felix Salmon and Erica Pandey

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: