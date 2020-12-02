Get the latest market trends in your inbox

A dramatic day at the DOJ

Yesterday, three major pieces of news came out from the Department of Justice and Attorney General Bill Barr. And they all involve the Trump administration.

  • Plus, President-elect Biden’s economic team will write a new crisis playbook.
  • And, the broken pipeline for Latino executives.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev, Felix Salmon and Erica Pandey

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Dec 1, 2020 - Podcasts

The reality of U.S. border cities

The U.S.-Mexico border is often described as a dangerous place by politicians including President Donald Trump. But in reality, data from the FBI shows U.S. border cities are some of the safest in the country.

  • Plus, a lame-duck attempt in Congress to revive another stimulus package.
  • And, the NFL’s COVID crisis.
Jonathan Swan
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump pressures Barr to release so-called Durham report

Bill Barr. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump and his allies are piling extreme pressure on Attorney General Bill Barr to release a report that Trump believes could hurt perceived Obama-era enemies — and view Barr's designation of John Durham as special counsel as a stall tactic, sources familiar with the conversations tell Axios.

Why it matters: Speculation over Barr's fate grew on Tuesday, with just 49 days remaining in Trump's presidency, after Barr gave an interview to the Associated Press in which he said the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread fraud that could change the election's outcome.

Ursula Perano
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Barr says DOJ has not seen evidence of fraud that would change election results

Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr told AP on Tuesday that the Department of Justice has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: It's a direct repudiation of President Trump's baseless claims of a "rigged" election from one of the most loyal members of his Cabinet.

