Last night, a key government agency gave the green light for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to formally begin. The General Services Administration's order allows for more than $6 million to be released as well as office space and briefings on the pandemic and national security to begin.

Plus, why the rest of the world is very excited about the Oxford vaccine.

And, billionaire Charles Koch tells Mike Allen partisanship doesn’t work.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols, Dave Lawler and co-founder Mike Allen.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

