The Biden transition begins

Last night, a key government agency gave the green light for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to formally begin. The General Services Administration's order allows for more than $6 million to be released as well as office space and briefings on the pandemic and national security to begin.

  • Plus, why the rest of the world is very excited about the Oxford vaccine.
  • And, billionaire Charles Koch tells Mike Allen partisanship doesn’t work.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols, Dave Lawler and co-founder Mike Allen.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Nov 23, 2020 - Podcasts

Air travel and the holidays

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning against holiday travel. The day after, 1 million Americans got on a plane — the highest volume of travelers airports have seen since the pandemic.

  • Plus, how the country’s largest public university system is handling Thanksgiving.
  • And, the life and death implications of delaying the presidential transition.
Dave Lawler, author of World
17 hours ago - World

Oxford and AstraZeneca's vaccine won't just go to rich countries

Waiting, in New Delhi. Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

While the 95% efficacy rates for the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are great news for the U.S. and Europe, Monday's announcement from Oxford and AstraZeneca may be far more significant for the rest of the world.

Why it matters: Oxford and AstraZeneca plan to distribute their vaccine at cost (around $3-4 per dose), and have already committed to providing over 1 billion doses to the developing world. The price tags are higher for the Pfizer ($20) and Moderna ($32-37) vaccines.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Nov 23, 2020 - World

Oxford University says its coronavirus vaccine is up to 90% effective

A scientist working during at the Oxford Vaccine Group's laboratory facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, in June. Photo: Steve Parsons/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The University of Oxford announced Monday that a COVID-19 vaccine it's developed with AstraZeneca is 70.4% effective in preventing people from developing symptoms, per interim data from Phase 3 trials.

Why it matters: The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is shown to work in different age groups and can be stored at fridge temperature. It is much cheaper than other vaccines in development and is part of the global COVAX initiative, designed to ensure doses go where they're most needed.

