Today, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take the oath of office and begin their terms as president and vice president of the United States. It's a historic inauguration without crowds or celebrations but one that Axios' managing editor Margaret Talev says fits the tenor of the moment.
- Plus, Trump's final move on China.
Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev and Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian.
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
