The pressure is already on President-elect Biden to name his Cabinet appointees. It comes both from the moderates who supported him in the election — and from the left to acknowledge the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.
- Plus, how Biden plans to combat coronavirus.
- And, why Twitter stopped labeling many misleading tweets.
Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols, Caitlin Owens, and Ashley Gold.
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
