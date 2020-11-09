The pressure is already on President-elect Biden to name his Cabinet appointees. It comes both from the moderates who supported him in the election — and from the left to acknowledge the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Plus, how Biden plans to combat coronavirus.

And, why Twitter stopped labeling many misleading tweets.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols, Caitlin Owens, and Ashley Gold.

