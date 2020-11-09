Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Stocking Joe Biden's Cabinet

The pressure is already on President-elect Biden to name his Cabinet appointees. It comes both from the moderates who supported him in the election — and from the left to acknowledge the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

  • Plus, how Biden plans to combat coronavirus.
  • And, why Twitter stopped labeling many misleading tweets.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols, Caitlin Owens, and Ashley Gold.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Ashley Gold
Nov 8, 2020 - Technology

Twitter pares back some election labels after race is called

Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP

President Donald Trump continued to falsely claim victory and spread baseless theories about voter fraud on Twitter Saturday after former Vice President Joe Biden became the president-elect, but Twitter took more aggressive action on some of his untrue tweets than others.

Driving the news: Early Saturday, four consecutive Trump tweets about the election were greyed out and labeled as misleading, making them harder to share and view. After the election was called, his subsequent false tweets were flagged, but Twitter declined to take more aggressive action.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Nov 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden to announce COVID-19 task force Monday

Joe Biden on Oct. 28 in Wilmington, Del. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden plans Monday to name a 12-member task force to combat and contain the spread of the coronavirus, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: By announcing a COVID task force even before unveiling his senior White House staff or a single cabinet appointment, Biden is signaling that addressing the coronavirus will be the immediate priority for his transition, and then his potential administration.

Axios
Nov 7, 2020 - Podcasts

Biden wins and what to expect next

This is Axios Special Election 2020 coverage. Joe Biden wins the presidential election, AP projects, after winning Pennsylvania Saturday morning. We talk to Axios reporters Hans Nichols and Jonathan Swan to find out what’s next for both Biden and Donald Trump.