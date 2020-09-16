27 mins ago - Podcasts

A historic peace agreement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington on Tuesday to commemorate new peace accords with the UAE and Bahrain — the first Arab states in a quarter-century to normalize relations with Israel. The move could have major impacts on the future of the region, including possible compromises on relations with the Palestinians and annexation of the West Bank.

  • Plus, what the civil disorder following the Black Lives Matter protests cost the insurance industry.
  • And, tips to ease Zoom fatigue.

Guests: Axios' Jennifer Kingson, Erica Pandey and contributor Barak Ravid.

Guests: Axios' Jennifer Kingson, Erica Pandey and contributor Barak Ravid.

Sep 15, 2020 - Podcasts

The politics of evacuation orders

We know that our media diets can have an influence on who and what we trust. But now, researchers at UCLA found that even includes evacuation orders before a natural disaster, whether it's a hurricane, or a wildfire. Their study looked at evacuation patterns of Florida residents before Hurricane Irma in 2017.

  • Plus, misinformation may have met its match with Gen Z.
  • And, the NRA's dwindling political influence.

Guests: Axios' Bryan Walsh, Stef Kight, and Sara Fischer.

Guests: Axios' Bryan Walsh, Stef Kight, and Sara Fischer.

Orion Rummler
Updated 14 hours ago - World

Israel signs normalization deals with UAE and Bahrain at White House ceremony

President Trump presided over U.S.-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates at the White House on Tuesday, cementing formal diplomatic ties between the countries through deals with few public details.

Why it matters: "The last Arab state to make peace with Israel was Jordan, in 1994. Egypt was the first, in 1979. The agreement is also significant for relegating the Palestinians to the sidelines," WashPost reports.

Barak Ravid
20 hours ago - World

UAE minister: Israel agreement will include two-state solution reference

The agreement between the UAE and Israel that will be signed on Tuesday mentions the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution as part of a reference to previous agreements which were signed, UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash told me in a Zoom briefing.

Why it matters: Gargash’s comments gave the first substantive details from the agreement which up to now remained completely secret. The UAE pushed back on criticism against the agreement, with Israel stressing the deal will also help the Palestinians.

