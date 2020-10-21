57 mins ago - Podcasts

Israel's secret diplomacy

Last month, agreements brokered by the Trump administration between Israel, UAE and Bahrain sent shockwaves through the Middle East. There are now four Arab nations that recognize Israel, which the Trump administration sees as an important step for strengthening stability in the region. While the peace deals might have seemed like a surprise to some, secret diplomacy has been going on for a long time.

  • Plus, what you need to know about the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Google.

Guests: Axios' Barak Ravid and Ashley Gold

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Oct 13, 2020 - Podcasts

Podcast: The GOP's loyalty to Trump

Over the last four years, President Trump has made many controversial statements. "Axios on HBO" looked into how some of the most controversial affected his support within the Republican Party.

Oct 20, 2020 - Podcasts

Podcast: Cities prep for Election Day chaos

With two weeks until Election Day, many state and local elected officials are reassuring voters that it is safe to vote — whether by mail or in person. But at the same time, they're preparing for scenarios like lawsuits, voter intimidation and other uncertainties.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
23 hours ago - World

Deals on flights and visas sealed in first official UAE visit to Israel

The delegation lands at Israel's Ben Gurion airport. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty

The first official visit of UAE officials to Israel took place on Tuesday, a month after the signing of a U.S.-brokered normalization treaty.

What's happening: The two sides signed agreements on direct flights, mutual visa exemptions and investments. The agreements are designed to get relations moving and allow business travelers and tourists to travel freely between the countries as soon as possible, Israeli officials told me.

