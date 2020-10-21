Last month, agreements brokered by the Trump administration between Israel, UAE and Bahrain sent shockwaves through the Middle East. There are now four Arab nations that recognize Israel, which the Trump administration sees as an important step for strengthening stability in the region. While the peace deals might have seemed like a surprise to some, secret diplomacy has been going on for a long time.

Plus, what you need to know about the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Google.

Guests: Axios' Barak Ravid and Ashley Gold

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: