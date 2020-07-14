Last week, the Trump administration announced a new policy that could force international students out of the U.S. if their universities move to online-only classes. This puts more than a quarter of a million Chinese students in the U.S. at risk of losing their visas — and students from Hong Kong are at special risk of being arrested upon their return due to a new Chinese security law.

Plus, a majority of American parents see a big risk in having kids return to classrooms this fall.

And, three different countries — the U.S., China and the United Arab Emirates — have planned launches to Mars this month.

Guests: Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, Margaret Talev, and Miriam Kramer.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. We can be contacted by email at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: