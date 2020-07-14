3 hours ago - Podcasts

Stuck between U.S. and China

Last week, the Trump administration announced a new policy that could force international students out of the U.S. if their universities move to online-only classes. This puts more than a quarter of a million Chinese students in the U.S. at risk of losing their visas — and students from Hong Kong are at special risk of being arrested upon their return due to a new Chinese security law.

  • Plus, a majority of American parents see a big risk in having kids return to classrooms this fall.
  • And, three different countries — the U.S., China and the United Arab Emirates — have planned launches to Mars this month.

Guests: Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, Margaret Talev, and Miriam Kramer.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. We can be contacted by email at podcasts@axios.com.

Jul 13, 2020 - Podcasts

PPE failure, again

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in 33 states — and California and Florida hit record high numbers of daily cases last week. Hospitals and other medical facilities are feeling déjà vu, as they start to experience personal protective equipment shortages again.

Dion Rabouin
3 mins ago - Economy & Business

PPP was not enough for small businesses

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has left much to be desired for needy small businesses around the U.S., and the overwhelming majority of recipients are about to exhaust their funding and may start laying off employees.

Why it matters: The PPP has been derided by some economists and researchers as inefficient and ineffective, but a new Goldman Sachs survey shows that even for the businesses and employees it helped, it has not been enough.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court clears way for first federal execution since 2003

Lethal injection facility in San Quentin, California. Photo: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Getty Images

The Supreme Court ruled early Tuesday that federal executions can resume, reversing a lower court decision and paving the way for the first lethal injection since 2003 to take place at a federal prison in Indiana, AP reports.

The big picture: A lower court had delayed the execution, saying inmates had provided evidence the government's plan to carry out executions using lethal injections "poses an unconstitutionally significant risk of serious pain."

