The House vote on the stimulus bill

We wrap up the week by catching you up on the expected House vote on the COVID-19 relief bill, and the next spending bill lawmakers are turning their attention to.

  • Plus, how your Fitbit might be the fastest way to detect COVID.
  • And, a new look at the civil rights activism of Billie Holiday.

Guests: Axios' Alayna Treene, Ina Fried and Russell Contreras

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Amy Pedulla, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Feb 25, 2021 - Podcasts

All eyes on Biden's border policies

More than 700 unaccompanied children were in Border Patrol custody as of Sunday morning, according to an internal Customs and Border Protection document obtained by Axios. It's another sign of President Biden's looming border crisis.

  • Plus, some good news with COVID and nursing homes.
  • And, a turning point in how cities select police chiefs.
Axios
25 mins ago - Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond.

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 28 at 6 pm. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.
Axios
2 hours ago - World

Italy tightens COVID restrictions as experts warn of growing prevalence of variants

Health workers prepare vaccine doses in Iseo, Italy. Photo: Stefano Nicoli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Italy on Saturday announced it was tightening restrictions in five of the country's 20 regions in an effort curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Driving the news: The announcement comes as health experts and scientists warn of the more transmissible coronavirus variants, per Reuters.

