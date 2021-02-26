We wrap up the week by catching you up on the expected House vote on the COVID-19 relief bill, and the next spending bill lawmakers are turning their attention to.

Plus, how your Fitbit might be the fastest way to detect COVID.

And, a new look at the civil rights activism of Billie Holiday.

Guests: Axios' Alayna Treene, Ina Fried and Russell Contreras

