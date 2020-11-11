Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Finding post-election happiness

The pandemic, a historic election and all of 2020's other events have caused a huge amount of stress. That's why today we're bringing you a special deep dive about the physiological affects of that prolonged anxiety — and the ways we can maintain a sense of normalcy during this abnormal time.

Guests: Yale psychology professor and host of "The Happiness Lab" Dr. Laurie Santos.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
17 hours ago - Podcasts

Otis' Dream: The right to vote

In today's bonus interview, Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III tells the story of his grandfather's fight for the right to vote — and how in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, that right is more sacred than ever.

Axios
Nov 10, 2020 - Podcasts

A vaccine reality check

Yesterday, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced its coronavirus vaccine trial was effective at preventing infections in 90% of previously uninfected people.

As of now, there don't yet appear to be any serious safety concerns associated with the vaccine. This could be a major breakthrough in the fight against the virus, but there's still a lot left to figure out.

Axios
Updated 52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden reaches 270

Data: AP; Note: AP has called Arizona for Biden, but ballots are still being counted and not all organizations have called it yet. Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Joe Biden has won the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat President Trump, according to Associated Press projections, with his win in Pennsylvania putting him over the top.

The latest: Trump defeated President-elect Joe Biden in Alaska, AP projected on Wednesday. However, the state's three electoral votes for Trump do not alter the outcome of the election. Trump has not yet conceded after Biden surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to capture the presidency.

