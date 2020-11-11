The pandemic, a historic election and all of 2020's other events have caused a huge amount of stress. That's why today we're bringing you a special deep dive about the physiological affects of that prolonged anxiety — and the ways we can maintain a sense of normalcy during this abnormal time.

Guests: Yale psychology professor and host of "The Happiness Lab" Dr. Laurie Santos.

