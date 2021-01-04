It's a busy first week of the year in American politics. On Wednesday, dozens of Republican members of Congress are planning to rebel against GOP leadership and refuse to certify Joe Biden's Electoral College victory in the presidential race. At the same time, protesters are converging on Washington, D.C. And: President Trump is still trying to change the outcome of the presidential election.

Plus, record early turnout ahead of Tuesday's runoff elections in Georgia.

And, the future of the United Kingdom as Brexit takes effect.

Guests: Axios' Alayna Treene, Felix Salmon and The Cook Political Report's Jessica Taylor.

