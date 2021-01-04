Get the latest market trends in your inbox

The GOP's election rebellion

It's a busy first week of the year in American politics. On Wednesday, dozens of Republican members of Congress are planning to rebel against GOP leadership and refuse to certify Joe Biden's Electoral College victory in the presidential race. At the same time, protesters are converging on Washington, D.C. And: President Trump is still trying to change the outcome of the presidential election.

  • Plus, record early turnout ahead of Tuesday's runoff elections in Georgia.
  • And, the future of the United Kingdom as Brexit takes effect.

Guests: Axios' Alayna Treene, Felix Salmon and The Cook Political Report's Jessica Taylor.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's powers backfire

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

President Trump’s caught-on-tape effort to bully the Georgia secretary of state shows that the powers Trump used to cajole his way to the top of business — and into the presidency — are now failing him in his White House final days.

Why it matters: “The clock is ticking," a longtime friend and Trump adviser told me. "The only thing that has made it sound more desperate is he knows that come Wednesday, it’s game over. The closer he gets to [Congress accepting the Electoral College vote], the more desperate he's getting.”

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
Jan 2, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump, the GOP arsonist

President arrives on Marine One on the South Lawn on New Year's Eve. Photo: Ken Cedano/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Trump is torching his own party and its leaders on his way out of power — and tossing gas on the fire with a public call for mass protest next week and a vote to overturn his defeat.

Why it matters: Trump is demanding Republicans fully and unequivocally embrace him — or face his wrath. This is self-inflicted, self-focused — and dangerous for a Republican Party clinging to waning Washington power.

Axios
Jan 2, 2021 - Politics & Policy

D.C. becomes hotbed for violent protests

An officer tries to break up a fight between Black Lives Matter protesters and members of the Proud Boys on Nov. 14 in D.C. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Experts are warning that the District of Columbia is becoming a battleground for violent confrontations between far-right extremists and counter-protesters, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: "[T]he nation’s capital — with its strict gun laws and history of orderly, peaceful protest — has largely avoided these violent conflicts."

