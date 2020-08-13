Expanded unemployment benefits have expired and the stimulus checks have dried up. Now, a growing number of American families are struggling to stay afloat. Without more government aid, their dire financial situations will get worse.
- Plus, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have a three-pronged approach to defeating President Trump.
- And, news you can use about how to vote in your state.
Guests: Axios' Jennifer Kingson, Hans Nichols and Stef Kight.
