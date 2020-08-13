Last night, Joe Biden made the most important decision in his campaign with a historic pick of Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential candidate.

But it’s the next 48 hours that are truly crucial for the campaign to prove they have the chemistry to win the presidency.

Plus, how the coronavirus has pulled the plug on college sports.

And, where to look for the best meteor shower of the year.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols and Jeff Tracy

