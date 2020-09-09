1 hour ago - Podcasts

Facebook's political echo chamber

On Tuesday's episode of "Axios on HBO," Mike Allen questioned Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook's content moderation policies before the November election — and what they're doing to stop the spread of misinformation.

  • Plus, Joe Biden's struggle to reach Hispanic voters.
  • And, the number of unemployed Americans has surpassed the number of open jobs in all 50 states.

Guests: Axios' Mike Allen, Hans Nichols and Erica Pandey.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

