On Tuesday's episode of "Axios on HBO," Mike Allen questioned Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook's content moderation policies before the November election — and what they're doing to stop the spread of misinformation.

Plus, Joe Biden's struggle to reach Hispanic voters.

And, the number of unemployed Americans has surpassed the number of open jobs in all 50 states.

Guests: Axios' Mike Allen, Hans Nichols and Erica Pandey.

