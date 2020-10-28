55 mins ago - Podcasts

Fake hacks on social media

There have been many worries about bad actors hacking into social media platforms like Facebook and sowing chaos and distrust in our democracy. But now, Facebook is saying hackers might not even have to do any hacking at all to be effective. Instead, they can just say they did. It's called "perception hacking".

  • Also, a second night of civil unrest in Philadelphia following a fatal police shooting.
  • Plus, the GOPs monstrous math problem.
  • And, winter is coming for restaurants across America.

Guests: Axios' Sara Fischer, Mike Allen, Erica Pandey and Carolina Buitrago, project director at District Bridges.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Michael Heidemann, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
Oct 27, 2020 - Podcasts

The final week of the campaign

With one week until Election Day, Joe Biden has a clear lead in the polls over President Trump — but both sides know that nothing is guaranteed as they weigh their options. Democrats are deciding whether to play it safe or try to expand the map after record fundraising, while down-ballot Republicans are making tough decisions about whether to tie their campaigns to the president's.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
16 hours ago - Technology

Facebook warns of "perception hacks" undermining trust in democracy

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Facebook warned Tuesday that bad actors are increasingly taking to social media to create the false perception that they’ve pulled off major hacks of electoral systems or have otherwise seriously disrupted elections.

Why it matters: "Perception hacking," as Facebook calls it, can have dire consequences on people's faith in democracy, sowing distrust, division and confusion among the voters it targets.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Unrest in Philadelphia after fatal police shooting of Black man

Demonstrators rally on Tuesday near the location where Walter Wallace was killed by two police officers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The Pennsylvania National Guard was mobilized Tuesday during a tense second night of protests in Philadelphia over the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man.

Driving the news: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a joint statement a "full investigation" would be launched to answer questions that arose from video that captured part of Monday's incident.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow