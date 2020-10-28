There have been many worries about bad actors hacking into social media platforms like Facebook and sowing chaos and distrust in our democracy. But now, Facebook is saying hackers might not even have to do any hacking at all to be effective. Instead, they can just say they did. It's called "perception hacking".

Also, a second night of civil unrest in Philadelphia following a fatal police shooting.

Plus, the GOPs monstrous math problem.

And, winter is coming for restaurants across America.

Guests: Axios' Sara Fischer, Mike Allen, Erica Pandey and Carolina Buitrago, project director at District Bridges.

