On Wednesday, both the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of attorneys general from 48 states and territories filed lawsuits against Facebook. The two parallel sets of lawsuits accused the company of violating antitrust laws by creating a monopoly on social media, using the company's vast amount of money and data to stifle competition.
- Plus, the investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes.
- And, Big Tech's diversity problem.
Guests: Axios' Scott Rosenberg, Mike Allen and Ina Fried.
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
