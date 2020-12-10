Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Facebook's antitrust battle begins

On Wednesday, both the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of attorneys general from 48 states and territories filed lawsuits against Facebook. The two parallel sets of lawsuits accused the company of violating antitrust laws by creating a monopoly on social media, using the company's vast amount of money and data to stifle competition.

  • Plus, the investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes.
  • And, Big Tech's diversity problem.

Guests: Axios' Scott Rosenberg, Mike Allen and Ina Fried.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Dec 9, 2020 - Podcasts

What small businesses need to survive

Congress is getting closer to passing a stimulus bill. The focus now is on a more than $900 billion proposal that includes more unemployment benefits, money for schools and aid for small businesses. Both Republicans and Democrats seem ready to compromise, but for many small businesses it might be too little too late.

  • Plus, American hospitals are in a COVID-19 crisis.
  • And, the pandemic has expedited the streaming revolution.
Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
16 hours ago - Technology

FTC and states sue Facebook for illegally stifling competition

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

State and federal antitrust enforcers accused Facebook of illegally hurting competition by buying smaller rivals and engaging in other harmful behavior in a pair of antitrust lawsuits Wednesday.

Why it matters: With Google already facing an antitrust lawsuit from the Justice Department and state attorneys general, the Facebook case is another major test of the government's power to police internet giants.

Axios
14 hours ago - Podcasts

Breaking up Facebook

Facebook on Wednesday was hit with landmark antitrust lawsuits, with the Federal Trade Commission and 48 states suing to force the Big Tech giant to spin off its Instagram and WhatsApp units.

Axios Re:Cap goes deeper in a special pop-up episode, with Axios tech reporter Ashley Gold and editor Scott Rosenberg.