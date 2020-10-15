11 mins ago - Podcasts

The rapid rise of COVID in Europe

The European Union is seeing more coronavirus cases than the U.S. as a proportion of population. Now, a number of European countries — like France, Italy and the U.K. — have reimposed lockdown measures to contain the virus.

  • Plus, the energy costs of working from home.
  • And, the NBA is pulling off biggest political effort in sports history.

Guests: Axios' Dave Lawler, Ben Geman and Kendall Baker.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Oct 14, 2020 - Podcasts

What Joe Biden hasn't answered

Joe Biden has largely been able to stay out of the spotlight thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing him to avoid some of the tough questions that presidential frontrunners normally endure.

Fadel Allassan
13 hours ago - World

Macron declares state of emergency, curfew as COVID-19 cases rise in France

French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: MATHIEU CUGNOT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday declared a state of health emergency and instated a curfew on some of the regions that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus, France 24 reports.

Why it matters: A number of European countries have reimposed lockdown measures, as an uptick in COVID-19 cases has eroded the continent's earlier progress in containing the virus. Macron described the situation as a "second wave."

Ursula Perano
18 hours ago - World

Italy and U.K report record coronavirus surges

Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Italy on Wednesday reported 7,332 new positive COVID-19 tests — breaking its previous record for most infections added in a single day — while the U.K. reported nearly 20,000 new cases.

Why it matters: Italy was one of the world's first major coronavirus hotspots, locking down the entire country in March as hospitals threatened to be overwhelmed, and the U.K. has Europe's highest death toll. After successfully suppressing the virus over the summer, many European countries are facing a potentially devastating second wave.

