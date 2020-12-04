Two weeks ago, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers in Michigan met to certify the presidential election results and both Republican members refused. The two Democratic canvassers voted to approve the results. That meant it was a tie. A few hours later, the Republicans relented — there was another vote, and the certification happened.

It wasn’t just these Republicans in Michigan. A Republican Secretary of State in Georgia, a Republican county supervisor in Arizona and Republican-appointed judges in Pennsylvania were among the state and local officials who ended up validating Joe Biden’s presidential win over Donald Trump in the presidential election.

Did it all come down to these few people?

Plus, President Trump wants to auction drilling rights in Alaska’s Arctic Wildlife Refuge.

And, a new genealogy database dedicated to enslaved people and their stories.

Guests: Noah Feldman, constitutional law professor at Harvard University, Axios' Ben Geman and Russell Contreras.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Dan Bobkoff, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alex Sugiura and Naomi Shavin. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: