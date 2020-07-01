43 mins ago - Podcasts

The new stimulus fight

The first stimulus package was a lifeline for millions of Americans. The beginning of July means we've got just a few more weeks before all those benefits expire.

Why it matters: Unlike when the first bill passed in March, Congress is divided on whether people need another stimulus.

  • Plus, shake-ups on the Trump campaign rattle an already chaotic White House.
  • And, new data shows more inland homes are at risk of flooding than expected.

Guests: Axios' Dion Rabouin, Mike Allen, and Amy Harder.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Naomi Shavin, Nuria Marquez Martinez and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
Jun 30, 2020 - Podcasts

No solution in sight for child care

Almost 40% of our workforce is made up of working parents. It's been a huge struggle to juggle homeschooling and work in the middle of a pandemic — and it's likely going to get worse. Though many workplaces could reopen this fall, many K-12 schools aren’t.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Amy HarderNaema Ahmed
Jun 29, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Millions more homes face flood risk than previously thought

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Nearly 70% more properties in the U.S. are at substantial risk of flooding compared to government estimates, new peer-reviewed analysis shows.

Why it matters: Increased flooding, including from sea level rise and intensifying rains, is one of the clearest and most expensive impacts from rising global temperatures.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneDion Rabouin
11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The big divide over the next stimulus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As lawmakers turn their attention to another coronavirus stimulus package, Republicans and Democrats each say they’ve learned many lessons from the $2 trillion CARES Act. The problem is, they can’t agree on what those lessons were.

Why it matters: With just an 11-day window in late July to act, and without the market free-fall of March to motivate them, Congress may choke on a compromise package that many economists see as necessary to keep the economy upright.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow