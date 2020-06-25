30 mins ago - Podcasts

The uncertain shape of the recovery

The consensus among economists is that the U.S. recovery will most likely be something in between a V and a W — a sharp drop, a relatively small bounce back, and then a long period of slow growth.

  • Time to pay attention again: The coronavirus surge is real, and it's everywhere in the United States.
  • And Axios co-founder Mike Allen tells us what to expect at the virtual Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Guests: Axios' Felix Salmon, Sam Baker, and Mike Allen.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Naomi Shavin, Nuria Marquez Martinez and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Jun 24, 2020 - Podcasts

The jobs that won't come back

In February, the U.S. job market was at a 60-year peak. Now, months into a pandemic and an economic recession, many of the job losses are more permanent than previously thought. The pandemic will shift what kinds of work will be available and the skills required to do it.

12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to accept nomination at pared-down Milwaukee convention

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee announced on Wednesday that Milwaukee will anchor the main events for its August nominating convention, but that state delegations should plan on conducting business remotely in order to avoid "risking public health" through travel.

The big picture: Former Vice President Joe Biden is still set to accept the Democratic Party's nomination in Milwaukee this summer, but organizers are rebranding the event as a “Convention Across America” — with four nights of programming from Aug. 17-20 broadcast from various satellite cities and led by Emmy-award winning producer Ricky Kirshner.

Felix Salmon
15 mins ago - Economy & Business

The shape of our recovery

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's not a U, it's not an L, and it's definitely not an I. America's economic recovery from the coronavirus shutdown has already started. In economists' shorthand, that means it's a V (a sharp rebound), a W (a nasty double-dip), or, most likely, something in between.

Why it matters: The shape of the recovery will directly affect the future of millions of unemployed Americans. It will also determine whether small business owners, in particular, will be able to restart their entrepreneurial careers after being forced to shut down during the pandemic.

