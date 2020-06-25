The consensus among economists is that the U.S. recovery will most likely be something in between a V and a W — a sharp drop, a relatively small bounce back, and then a long period of slow growth.

Time to pay attention again: The coronavirus surge is real, and it's everywhere in the United States.

And Axios co-founder Mike Allen tells us what to expect at the virtual Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Guests: Axios' Felix Salmon, Sam Baker, and Mike Allen.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Naomi Shavin, Nuria Marquez Martinez and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: