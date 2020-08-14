2 hours ago - Podcasts

Our reliance on unreliable data

How we measure our economic health depends on many things: not only evictions, bankruptcies or savings rates, but also lots of statistics. The problem is many of the economic metrics we're using, like unemployment rate and GDP, have become inaccurate during the pandemic.

  • Plus, Epic takes on Apple and Google with its popular game Fortnite.
  • And, why smaller towns across America are confronting racism.

Guests: Axios' Felix Salmon, Ina Fried, and Rashaan Ayesh.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Aug 13, 2020 - Podcasts

The financial toll of the pandemic

Expanded unemployment benefits have expired and the stimulus checks have dried up. Now, a growing number of American families are struggling to stay afloat. Without more government aid, their dire financial situations will get worse.

Ashley Gold
15 hours ago - Technology

Epic sues Apple, Google as Fortnite is pulled from app stores

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Fortnite maker Epic Games on Thursday escalated its battle over Apple's App Store tactics, suing the tech giant over antitrust claims while also baiting Apple into dropping Fortnite from the App Store. Later in the day, Epic filed suit against Google as well after that company dropped Fortnite from the Google Play Store.

The big picture: Epic is just one of several developers clashing with Apple. They argue the company harms competition by taking a cut of up to 30% on in-app purchases and subscriptions and blocking most developers from getting around the tax by charging their users directly.

Axios
18 hours ago - Economy & Business

The statistics crisis

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

If you don't know how broken something is, you're not going to be able to fix it. That's the crisis facing policymakers trying to repair a devastated economy without knowing the true degree to which the pandemic has hurt the country.

Why it matters: Some parts of what ails America, like the nascent mental-health crisis, are by their nature hard to measure. But other aspects of the recession, like the unemployment rate or national GDP, are foundational statistics upon which multi-trillion-dollar decisions are made.

