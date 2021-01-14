Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Trump's second impeachment

The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump for incitement of insurrection following the mob siege of the U.S. Capitol last week, making him the only president in U.S. history to have been impeached twice.

Unlike the first time, this vote was bipartisan, with 10 House Republicans joining Democrats to vote in favor of impeachment.

  • Plus, the U.S. is behind on genetic surveillance of the coronavirus.
  • And, introducing Axios' audience bill of rights.

Guests: Axios' Mike Allen, Bryan Walsh and Sara Kehaulani Goo

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Axios
Jan 13, 2021 - Podcasts

State capitols go on high alert

The FBI has warned of armed protests planned at all 50 state capitols and in D.C. next week, leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. Now, officials in states like Michigan are increasing security measures and requesting the National Guard to keep their cities safe.

  • Plus, how our digital lives feed mob mentalities.
  • And, LA’s crucial week for COVID-19.

Guests: Axios' Sara Fischer — Lansing, Michigan City Council president Peter Spadafore — and L.A. Times coronavirus reporter Ron Lin.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Ursula Perano
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump becomes first president to be impeached twice

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House voted 232-197 to impeach President Trump for “incitement of insurrection" after a violent pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol last week while Congress met to count the Electoral College vote.

Why it matters: Trump is now the only president in history to have been impeached twice — his first impeachment happened just over a year ago in December of 2019. He has just one week left in his term before President-elect Biden is sworn-in on Jan. 20.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
11 hours ago - Health

Why COVID demands genetic surveillance

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A seemingly more transmissible coronavirus variant is threatening the world — and exposing the U.S.' lackluster genetic surveillance.

Why it matters: A beefed-up program to sequence the genomes of infectious disease pathogens infections could help the U.S. identify dangerous new coronavirus variants — and get the jump on pathogens that could ignite the pandemics of the future.

