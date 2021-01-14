Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump for incitement of insurrection following the mob siege of the U.S. Capitol last week, making him the only president in U.S. history to have been impeached twice.
Unlike the first time, this vote was bipartisan, with 10 House Republicans joining Democrats to vote in favor of impeachment.
- Plus, the U.S. is behind on genetic surveillance of the coronavirus.
- And, introducing Axios' audience bill of rights.
Guests: Axios' Mike Allen, Bryan Walsh and Sara Kehaulani Goo
Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Dan Bobkoff, Carol Wu, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.
