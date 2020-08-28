1 hour ago - Podcasts

Trump's big RNC moment

President Trump staged a political rally at the White House on Friday to formally accept his party’s nomination. More than a thousand people packed the South Lawn for the final night of the Republican National Convention — while others protested just outside.

  • Plus, as more people move to coastal cities, the damages from storms like Hurricane Laura will intensify.
  • And, thousands are expected to gather in Washington, D.C., for the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev and Bryan Walsh

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Go deeper: The "expanding bull's-eye" of hurricane risk

Go deeper

Axios
Aug 26, 2020 - Podcasts

Podcast: How Trump could pull off another win

So far, polls are showing President Trump well behind Joe Biden, and some pundits are proclaiming he can’t win. In some ways, the lead-up to this election feels like 2016 all over again.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Aug 27, 2020 - Podcasts

Major league teams go on strike

Last night, the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to go on strike ultimately led to the postponement of all three NBA playoff games last night. Some teams in the WNBA, MLS and MLB all refused to play, postponing games across the leagues.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh
Aug 26, 2020 - Science

The "expanding bull's-eye" of hurricane risk

The growth in housing density over the past 40 years in the region that's in Hurricane Laura's path. Credit: Stephen M. Strader

The population density of the Texas-Louisiana coastal region where Hurricane Laura is set to make landfall as a Category 4 storm has increased significantly over the past 40 years.

Why it matters: The damage a storm can do is a function not just of its sheer strength, but the number of people in its path. As more people live in coastal regions, we will get an increasingly "expanded bull's-eye" of hurricane risks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow