President Trump staged a political rally at the White House on Friday to formally accept his party’s nomination. More than a thousand people packed the South Lawn for the final night of the Republican National Convention — while others protested just outside.

Plus, as more people move to coastal cities, the damages from storms like Hurricane Laura will intensify.

And, thousands are expected to gather in Washington, D.C., for the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.

Guests: Axios' Margaret Talev and Bryan Walsh

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

