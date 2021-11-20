The FDA is likely to sign off shortly on the Pfizer booster shot for everyone 18 and over, but many cities and states like New York City and California have already made boosters available to all adults. We look at what we do and don't know about who should get boosters and what kind is best.

Plus, President Biden meets with his North American counterparts.

And, the growing global reach of Mexican food.

Guests: Dr. Namandje N. Bumpus, Director of the Department of Pharmacology and Molecular Sciences at Johns Hopkins Medicine; and Axios' Dave Lawler and Russell Contreras.

