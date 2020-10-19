12 mins ago - Podcasts

The surge in voter enthusiasm

The election has record breaking fundraising and huge early voting totals. That adds up to lots of voter enthusiasm, especially among Democrats.

  • Plus, retail's last shot at survival.
  • And, how lawyers are adapting to a remote workplace.

Guests: Axios' Hans Nichols, Courtenay Brown and Bryan Walsh.

Oct 17, 2020 - Podcasts

The Hard Truth of voter suppression

In this special Saturday episode, Axios kicks off Hard Truths, a project examining systemic racism in our country. This will be a yearlong series covering a new topic each month — education, housing, technology and health care. With a bitter election just days away we start with voting, specifically voter suppression.

Courtenay Brown
22 hours ago - Economy & Business

Struggling retailers hope for a Christmas miracle

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Retailers on the brink are counting on what's possibly the most uncertain holiday season ever for a last shot at survival.

Why it matters: Giants like Amazon and Walmart (plus those that have benefited from work-from-home needs) are thriving. For others, the all-important shopping season is unfolding against the bleakest backdrop for the industry in years.

Amy Harder, author of Generate
17 mins ago - Energy & Environment
Column / Harder Line

The pandemic is destroying energy efficiency

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is systematically demolishing the entire concept of efficiency.

Why it matters: Using energy more efficiently accounts for the largest share — nearly 40% — of the reductions in heat-trapping emissions needed to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

